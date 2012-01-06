Royce Reed Says She Isn’t Gagged, Doesn’t Like Shaunie

“Basketball Wives” cast member Royce Reed spoke to ThisIs50.com about the upcoming season. Among the topics discussed was the rumored gag order that her baby daddy Dwight Howard has on her.

“It’s not a gag order,” she claims. “I ended up signing something and I really didn’t know what it was. I was dumb. It basically says that I won’t say anything bad or whatever….everybody knows that he’s my son’s father. That’s no secret…[but]read everything before you sign it.”

That sounds like a gag order to us but we’ll let her cook. Reed also says that Shaunie O’Neal doesn’t really own the “Basketball Wives” franchise, which is why she hasn’t been kicked off the show despite all the drama. Watch the clip for more revelations. (NSFW)

