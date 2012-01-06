Clippers Or Lakers: Which Los Angeles Team Is Hotter?

Once upon a time, the Lakers was the only NBA basketball team in Los Angeles that people really cared about, but the Clippers have changed that. Both games have great attendance with plenty of celebrities cheering on the respective teams at the Staples Center.

The Lakers currently have a better record (4-4) over the Clippers (3-2). But the Clippers have a better buzz thanks to their players (Blake Griffin and Chris Paul) and the heavy slam dunks from the offense.

Basketball is a bigger deal than ever in Los Angeles, but which team is the hottest? Tell us what you think in the poll below!