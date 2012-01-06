Beyonce And Jay-Z Collaborator Frank Ocean Readies New Album

2012 will likely be another big year for Frank Ocean. In 2011 the smooth R&B singer emerged as a highly sought after crooner by releasing his critically acclaimed mixtape, Nostalgia, Ultra. The striking, if not bizarre effort led to him being feature on Beyoncé’s 4 album as a writer on “I Miss You” and as a singer on two of her husband Jay-Z’s collaborative effort with Kanye West, Watch the Throne (“No Church in the Wild” and “Made it in America”).

Now Ocean’s about set to release his debut album. In an interview with BBC News, Ocean gushes that he’s “super proud of” the as-yet-untitled spring release.

“It succinctly defines me as an artist for where I am right now and that was the aim, just to make something that represents where you are at that space and time,” he adds. “It’s about the stories. If I write 14 stories that I love, then the next step is to get the environment of music around it to best envelop the story and all kinds of sonic goodness—sonic goodies.”

Also On The Urban Daily: