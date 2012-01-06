Kim Kardashian Throws Shots Back At Amber Rose

After Amber Rose‘s scathing comments about Kim Kardashian cheating on Reggie Bush with Amber’s then-boyfriend Kanye West, Kim seems to have responded. with a subtweet that totally seems to be directed at Amber. Yesterday (January 5th), Kim tweeted this message…

“Remember, people only rain on your parade because they’re jealous of your sun & tired of their shade”

If Amber’s allegations were completely untrue, why haven’t Kim or Kanye denied them? Are you #TeamAmberRose or #TeamKimKardashian?

See Kim K.’s tweet for yourself at Bossip.

