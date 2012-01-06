Common Knocks A Clown Out Cold In ‘Raw’ Video: Watch Here

Your best bet is to just let Common enjoy his evening when you see him out at a bar or club. Women, drinks, laughs, and such are the only things he’s checking for. He wants no problems.

But if static does happen to find him, as it does in the video for his latest single “Raw (How You Like It),” the Chicago rhymer doesn’t hesitate to knock a fool out with a bottle.

“Am I mad? / Hardly/ I’m here to party,” Com raps on the cut. In it he steps into a lounge for a light night out when a jealous guy interrupts his groove. Bad move. Common leaves the guy unconscious and with a pretty lady under his wing. Check out the video for his The Dreamer / The Believer song below.

