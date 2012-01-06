Imani Of Basketball Wives LA, Tweets Pics Of Barely There Bikini!

Imani Showalter of “Basketball Wives LA” is showing off her thick sexy body in her best leopard print Victoria’s Secret bikini! The mother of three, tweeted photos of the bathing suit she chose to wear on vacation in St. Barth’s with the caption “Ok y’all this is the the winner for my St. Barths trip.” The reality star has obviously been on a strict diet!

Geez, we didn’t know she was holding like that!

