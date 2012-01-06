50 Cent’s “All Things Fall Apart” Coming To DVD

Remember when Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson tweeted a picture of himself looking scarily thin? That was for his role in the Mario Van Peebles directed flick, All Things Fall Apart which will be coming to DVD on Valentine’s Day.

50 Cent stars as a college football star who discovers a career ending health condition. He must fight for his health and deal with not being able to do what he loves as his family struggles to come to terms with their own dreams being shattered because of 50’s deteriorating health. Lynn Whitfield plays 50’s mother and Van Peebles plays opposite Whitfield as her longtime boyfriend. Cedric Sanders and Ray Liotta round out the cast.

All Things Fall Apart was screened at film festivals around the country including the Urbanworld Film Festival. The film has already had its network premiere on BET. You can pick up your copy anywhere DVDs are sold. Check out the trailer.

