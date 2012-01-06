Ruben Studdard Declares Independence on “June 28th (I’m Single)”

The end 2011 wasn’t the best for Ruben Studdard. The R&B singer and his wife decided to end their two and a half year marriage in November. Studdard is using music to air out his feelings about the divorce. On the new single, “June 28th (I’m Single),” the American Idol winner lets his ex know he will still speak to her if they cross paths in the street, but is definitely looking for another woman to share his life with.

“June 28th (I’m Single)” is off Ruben’s forthcoming album, Letters From Birmingham. Shanachie Entertainment will be releasing the project on March 11th. Check out the song and some behind-the scenes footage from the video shoot.

June 28th (I’m Single) by cornerstonedigital

