M.O.P. Read Children’s Book “Goodnight Moon”

There is a great moment in Katt Williams stand-up “The Pimp Chronicles” where he chastises some black men for being hardcore 24/7. “You angry at breakfast? You gang-bangin on bacon??” The truth is no one can be hard core all the time, even the most intense MCs on the planet. You have to know when to “calm down!”

So for the inaugural episode of TheUrbandaily.com’s “Gangster’s Fairytale,” we found the most hard core composers alive, two of Brooklyn’s Finest, M.O.P. to read the classic bedtime story, Goodnight Moon.

It’s ok. They’ve given you permission to laugh.

