Shawn Stockman, Wayna Morris, and Nathan Morris also known as Boyz II Men, received the 2,456th star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame yesterday! Babyface, Michael Bivins, Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis were on hand to help the inductees celebrate the amazing feat!

Boyz II Men have sold over 60 million records making them one of the greatest R&B groups in history!

