The Cast of “Red Tails” Heat Up Cover of Ebony Magazine

Heroism has never looked so sexy! The cast of the upcoming action-adventure flick Red Tails grace the cover of the February issue of Ebony Magazine. Cuba Gooding Jr. and Terrence Howard lead a cast of the best and brightest in Black Hollywood including Nate Parker, David Oyelowo and R&B singer Ne-Yo. Red Tails tells the story of the Tuskegee Airmen who served in World War II. Executive Producer George Lucas financed the entire project out of his own pocket, after major studios refused to fund his passion project. To date, Lucas has spent $68 million for filming and an additional $35 million in marketing/promotion.

Red Tails opens in theaters January 20, 2012

