Lady Gaga? Nicki Minaj? Beyonce? No! Rihanna has been crowned by Nielsen SoundScan, the Top Digital Selling Artist (ever) with over 47.5 million digital downloads since 2005. The Black Eye Peas trail the “Talk That Talk” singer with 42.4 million and Eminem rounds out the top three with 42.29 million.

