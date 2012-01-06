Wendy Williams Goes In On Fantasia & Her Married Man!

Despite how harsh, Wendy Williams can sometimes come across, her recent advice to Fantasia is dead on!

Fantasia who just had a baby with Antwaun Cook, who is separated from his wife but still very married, complained about Cook contributing financially to his and her relationship. If she expects a still married man, employed at T-Mobile to support her lifestyle, then she is crazier than most thought.

Fanny who hasn’t had a hit record since…(we’ll wait) should listen to Wendy’s advice:

“Fantasia, you knew he was married and unavailable to you when you started sleeping with him. A separated man does not make a single man; it means he’s separated. Fantasia, this wasn’t even a down-low relationship because you paraded him on the vacation where we all saw you all celebrating your ‘love.’ Fantasia, I dont know whether it was a broken condom or maybe you miscounted the days if you happen to take a pill, but all I’m saying is you had control over this entire situation and as a wife – and I always root for the wife – you were dead wrong in this one, Fantasia.

“I would never say that you get what you deserve, but Fantasia, you haven’t sung in ages. You’ve got a family that we all saw on that great reality show that bloodsucks financially off of you and you weren’t in the position to have another child – especially with a married man who already has two kids who works at the T-Mobile store. Fantasia, he’s not gonna marry you because it’s cheaper not to divorce his own wife – unless you go multiplatinum in which case [you’re] not gonna marry him because [you] know he’s using [you.]

“Fantasia, get back to work. Don’t count on him for much. Take him to court if you want. Good luck with everything.”

Fantasia Has Baby Boy, Dallas Zavier Barrino

Debbie Allen To Fantasia: “You’ve Got Too Many Leeches Around You” [VIDEO]