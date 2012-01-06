Lil Kim & Ray-J Support Floyd Mayweather In Court!

Of course Ray-J would be at court with bells on to support his “Money Team” buddy Floyd Mayweather.

What we weren’t expecting was for Lil Kim to make an appearance! TMZ caught the Brooklyn femcee as she traveled to be by her colleagues side.

Floyd Mayweather Pleads Guilty To Charge Of Domestic Violence

Mayweather won’t have to turn himself in until June to serve his 90 day sentence.

Hey, where’s 50?

