Drake Disses Vanessa Bryant & Common In “Stay Schemin”

Rick Ross, Drake and French Montana mob out in “Stay Schemin,” a video cut off Ross’ new mixtape Rich Forever.
“It bothers me when the gods get to acting like the broads/ Guess every team doesn’t come complete with ni**as like ours,” raps Drizzy over the Beat Bully production.
Could it be a shot at Common after their recent exchange of words?
At least this statement was more direct:
“Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s Kobe my n**ga I hate it, hate to be him B**ch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym”
