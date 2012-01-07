Drake Disses Vanessa Bryant & Common In “Stay Schemin”

Rick Ross, Drake and French Montana mob out in “Stay Schemin,” a video cut off Ross’ new mixtape Rich Forever.

“It bothers me when the gods get to acting like the broads/ Guess every team doesn’t come complete with ni**as like ours,” raps Drizzy over the Beat Bully production.

Could it be a shot at Common after their recent exchange of words?

At least this statement was more direct:

“Kobe ’bout to lose a hundred fifty M’s Kobe my n**ga I hate it, hate to be him B**ch you wasn’t with me shooting in the gym”

Spotted @Rap-Up.com

