Beyonce Is Still Pregnant! Spotted Out With Mother, Tina

Everyone can breath easy, Beyonce isn’t giving and hasn’t given birth yet! The soon-to-be mom was spotted in Manhattan with her mother Tina Knowles.

A very pregnant, fashion forward Bey rocked a fabulous colorful scarf and smile. When paparazzi began to snap her photo, Bey gracious told her bodyguards “Leave them alone, it’s fine.”

I wouldn’t be surprised if this was a ploy to get the media off her back about her going into labor…

