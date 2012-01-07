Rick Ross ft. Kelly Rowland – “Mine Games”

Rick Ross delivered his latest mixtape yesterday. Though Rich Forever is heavy on the street bangers, Rick Ross grabs Kelly Rowland for a record devoted to the ladies. “Mine Games” features a The Bawse letting his ride-or-die chick that they don’t have to play games with each other because he is going to hold her down the way a real boss should.

What are your thoughts on the new song? Is Rick Ross’ mixtape hot or wack? Let us know in the comments.

http://w.soundcloud.com/player/?url=http%3A%2F%2Fapi.soundcloud.com%2Ftracks%2F32659311&show_artwork=true

