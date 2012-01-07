Pitbull Reps For “Latinos In Paris”

Just when you thought the phenomenon of rappers making their own versions of “N***as In Paris” was over, Pitbull delivers a video of “Latinos In Paris.” Joined by another Latino rapper, Sensato, Pitbull spits about getting money and traveling. Sensato does the same and the track isn’t bad. Pitbull is very proud of the visual for the unwarranted remix because it’s the first video he has ever directed. Check it out.

Spotted at HipHopWired.com.

RELATED POSTS:

AUDIO: Ludacris, Ciara & Pitbull “How Low” Remix

THE LEAK: Janet Jackson & Pitbull “Heartbeat Love”

Usher “DJ’s Got Us Falling In Love” (feat. Pitbull)