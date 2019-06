BET recently held simultaneous premieres for “The Game” and “Let’s Stay Together,” and several young Black Hollywood stars came out to support. Take a look at Brandy, Pooch Hall, Tia Mowry, Hosea Chanchez, Keith Robinson, Kyla Pratt, Teyana Taylor and many more as they work the red carpet!

