Why Christina Aguilera Won’t Lose Weight

In the last few years, Christina Aguilera is much thicker than she used to be, but she’s not trying to lose weight. She’s been skinny for most of her career, and at an event for “The Voice” during the Television Critics Association Tour, the singer/reality show mentor spoke candidly about her body.

“I have a boyfriend that loves my body,” Christina told People. “I love my body, my son is healthy and happy and that is all that matters.”

See what else Christina had to say about her weight and season two of “The Voice” right here.

RELATED POSTS:

DJ Premier Reuniting With Christina Aguilera On Her New Album

Christina Aguilera Caught Having Sex In Bathroom

Christina Aguilera Butchers National Anthem At Super Bowl