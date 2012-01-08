UPDATE: Jay-Z And Beyonce Have Baby Girl

After months of anticipation reports are coming in that Jay-Z and Beyonce have brought their baby girl into the world.

Earlier this evening it was reported that the super couple checked into Lenox Hill Hospital to deliver their first born.

According to the NY Daily News, Bey Bey checked into the East Side hospital under the name “Ingrid Jackson.” Allegedly, she and Hov rented out the entire fourth floor of the hospital for $1.3 Million.

Dream Hampton, the co-author of Jay-Z’s book Decoded, tweeted to her followers, “All pink everything..” a nod to the new arrival.

Early word is that the couple named the baby Ivy Blue. So much for Jay-Z actually naming his daughter “Brooklyn Carter” as he rhymed on “Hello Brooklyn.” But he did say that his “favorite hue was Jay-Z blue.” Congratulations to them!

