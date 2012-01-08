Kurtis Blow’s “Daydreamin” Inspires Rick Ross’s “Stay Schemin”

Whether it’s Special Ed’s “The Magnificent” or Ice T’s “Colors” Rick Ross has demonstrated an appreciation for the classics in hip-hop. On his latest song, “Stay Schemin” from his Rich Forever mixtape the droning hook draws inspiration from Kurtis Blow’s 1982 ballad “Daydreamin.”

Kurtis Blow is best known by most early rap fans for his hits “If I Ruled World,” (Sampled by Nas and Lauryn Hill) “The Breaks” and “Basketball.” This relatively lesser known track was featured on Blow’s third album Tough, released in 1982.

Blow’s version, a lover’s lament after fighting with his girl, was considerably less menacing than Rozay’s interpolation. “Daydreamin’ takes me where I want to be,” he sang. ” Daydreamin’ lets me have you here with me.” But Rozay found something he could use.

For more songs that sample Kurtis Blow got to WhoSampled.com.

