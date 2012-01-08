Does Arian Foster Look Like Rapper Murs?

NFL running back Arian Foster has much to celebrate. His Houston Texans defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 31-10 for their first playoff victory in franchise history. Foster was key to the victory running for 153 yards and scoring two touchdowns.

Adding some fun to the equation DJ Sour Milk of the L.A. Leakers posed the question “Does Arian Foster kinda look like @MURS? Or am I reaching?” For the unfamiliar, Murs is California based MC who has collaborated with everyone from 9th Wonder to Terrace Martin.

DJ Sour Milk followed up with a portrait of them side by side and declared, “Not only are @ArianFoster & @MURS brothas, but I’m convinced they’re also brothers.”

What do you think, separated at birth?

