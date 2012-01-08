The Meaning Behind The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby

Now that Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s baby girl has arrived, the new rumors about the couple are about the name they’ve reportedly selected for her: Blue Ivy Carter. Some say this is a cute name for a little girl, while others think it’s wack. But if “Blue Ivy” is the name of their first child, it does have meaning to her parents.

Why Blue?

The name Blue seems to have a direct reflection of Jay-Z’s recording career. Some may immediately wonder what significance the color holds for the couple, but it’s speculated to have been inspired by Jay’s three Blueprint albums.

Blue is also reported to be Jay-Z’s favorite color, and he’s recorded a song called “Blue Magic.”

Why Ivy?

The first two letters of “Ivy” (IV) also represent the Roman numerals for the number four. Beyonce has spoke of the significance of this number in her life, and she broke it down in her latest DVD “Beyonce Live At Roseland: Elements Of 4.”

Beyonce and Jay-Z were both born on the fourth day of September and December, respectively; they were married on April 4th; her mother Tina’s birthday falls on the fourth day; several of Beyonce’s friends also were born on that day of the month. The number “4” is so prevalent in Bey’s life, that she gave that name to her latest album, and released it on June 4th. Plus, Jay-Z and Beyonce are rumored to have the number four tattooed on their ring fingers.

Beyonce and Jay-Z have yet to confirm that “Blue Ivy” is indeed the name of their daughter. But if it is, is it vain of them to name their child after their albums?

