Celebrities React To The Birth Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Child

It’s not just the friends and family of Jay-Z and Beyonce who are excited about the arrival of their daughter Ivy Carter, so are various celebrities who decided to react on Twitter. Rihanna, Gwyneth Paltrow, Tyrese, Russell Simmons, Holly Robinson Peete, Funkmaster Flex and Kris Jenner are just a few of the famous people who tweeted messages–take a look at them below!

RELATED POSTS:

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby

The Meaning Behind The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby [ORIGINAL]

Jay-Z And Beyonce Have Baby Girl

Lady Gaga Promises Beyonce Will Be An Incredible Mom

The Craziest Beyonce & Jay-Z Baby Rumors Ever

5 Dumbest Beyonce Rumors [ORIGINAL]