Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby

Early reports about the name of Beyonce and Jay-Z‘s baby girl indicated that she would be called Ivy Blue, but that’s not her name, according Gwyneth Paltrow. The good friend of the couple has revealed that their child has been named Blue Ivy Carter.

Take a look at Gwyneth’s tweets below, and find out about the significance of this name to Jay and Bey right here.

