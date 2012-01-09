Is Tim Tebow God’s Son? Broncos Stun Steelers

In one of the most exciting games of the NFL season, Tim Tebow and his Denver Broncos triumphed in overtime against the Pittsburgh Steelers, 29 to 23.

When Tim Tebow took over as the Denver Broncos starting quarterback his unorthodox playing style was critiqued by many. His Christain faith also took center stage as he regularly knelt down to pray after successful plays. But as his team mounted win after unlikely win, “Tebow Time” became a national craze that even non-football fans rallied behind. However, a six-game win streak came to an abrupt halt and the Broncos limped into the playoffs on a three-game skid.

But today was a new day. Tebow and the Broncos defense struck early on the injury depleted Steelers showing discipline and desire to win. They jumped out to an early lead and held it for most of the game.

The high drama came in overtime as the teams were tied and playing under the NFL’s new overtime rules. The first team to score on the opening drive would go home the victor and that’s exactly what the Broncos did.

As almost to quiet his critics about his lack of throwing skill, Tebow hurled an 80-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas who ran in for the touchdown. Ironcially, Thomas was the player Tebow was believed to have kissed on the mouth back in October.

Now the Broncos head to New England to face the Patriots next Saturday. The last time the two teams met Tebow laid hands on an injured Patriots lineman:

Does Tebow have a crown of thorns under his helmet?

