The Politics Of Hair In “PARIAH”

Black women, rejoice! Finally, a movie that celebrates the beauty of our skin, our curves and our natural hair. In the hit film PARIAH, there’s not a relaxer, wig or 14 inch Remi Indian weave in sight. In a society that exalts the Eurocentric standard of beauty (long straight hair, light skin, rail thin bodies), director Dee Rees boldly goes against the grain by casting “curly girls” in every single female role.

The Urban Daily sat down with Rees, and stars Kim Wayans and Adepero Oduye to find out the challenges black actresses face in “keeping it real” in an industry that refuses to embrace their beauty:

[ooyala code=”J2OHc4MzrIVT1xKWNBj-i6bmROUNVxtw”]

PARIAH is playing in selected theaters across the U.S. Click for showtimes HERE

