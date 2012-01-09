Wedding Back On: Evelyn Lozada And Ochocinco Will Get Married

Evelyn Lozada recently decided to end her engagement to Chad Ochocinco, but there’s good news for those who care: their wedding is back on and they will get married. After suspecting Ochocinco of cheating on her, Evelyn shut it down their relationship down.

Is The Wedding Off For Ochocinco and Evelyn Lozada?

Ocho reportedly won Evelyn back by doing some begging, and they’re getting counseling to work on their issues.

Evelyn Lozada Works The Pole [PHOTO]

Instead of dealing with relationship issues or other women, Ochocinco should be focused on getting prepared for next week’s playoff game against the Denver Broncos. Get the rest of the story at TMZ.