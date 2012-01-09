Nicki Minaj Song Becomes A Christian Anthem

Nicki Minaj isn’t known for making religious music, but one of her songs has become an anthem for Christians. “Super Bass” has been transformed with a religious message as “Super Grace,” and you can check out this new version in the video below.

“Super Bass” is Nicki’s biggest hit so far. Do you like this Christian remix?

