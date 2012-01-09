“BMF Wives” Reality Show Shut Down By Big Meech

A pilot for the new reality show “BMF Wives” focusing on the women dealing with men affiliated with the Black Mafia Family was being filmed, but Big Meech is putting that to an end. Meech is the head of the notorious crime gang, and reportedly says, “We’re not trying to have our brand associated with a reality show.”

Big Meech is currently behind bars, but he has a lot to say about the so-called “BMF Wives.” See what else he had to say at HipHopWired.

