What Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like

As the world waits for Beyonce and Jay-Z to release the first photos of their newborn daughter Blue Ivy Carter, we can only depend on insider reports to find out what she looks like. Does she look like Bey or Jay-Z? Is she cute?

According to auntie Solange Knowles, Blue Ivy is “The most beautiful girl in the world.” While Solange didn’t mention her niece by name, this tweet came the morning after Blue Ivy’s birth, so many assume that is who Solange was referring to.

Take a look at Solange’s sub tweet about Blue Ivy Carter, and stand by for the first photos of Jay and Bey’s baby girl.

