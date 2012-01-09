Common Fires Back At Drake On “Stay Schemin Remix”

The “beef” between Common and Drake has gone into the next round with Com responding to Drake’s subliminal disses on “Stay Schemin.”

4 Reasons This Beef Is Silly

After admitting that his nameless jabs on “Sweet” were aimed at Drake, October’s Very Own responded on Rick Ross’s recent mixtape cut. However, Com didn’t wait long to jump on the end of the song to send a very direct message:

“You ain’t wettin nobody n*gga/ You Canada Dry…”

Where will this beef between rapping actors end-up? (props to HipHoPWired)

