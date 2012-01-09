50 Cent Apologizes For “Overreacting”

You read correctly...50 Cent is apologizing! Hard to believe the Hip Hop bully was able to put his pride aside and admit that he was wrong.

50 stated, last week “I have lost all the faith in the team I’m on,” a discouraged 50 told his followers. “I having nothing left to say I will not be promoting my music.”

The tweet left us scratching our heads wondering if the Get Rich Or Die Trying rapper was suicidal. 50 is apologetic though, he says he “Discovered a computer glitch leaked my song. Sorry to team at interscope for over reacting!” He went on to say “I put a lot in to this project but I don’t care if it ever comes out. Jimmy iovine has been like a mentor for me. I just want to stay friends.”

