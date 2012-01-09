Lil Wayne Talks About His New Clothing Line Trukfit

In the second episode of Lil Wayne‘s video talk show “Weezy’s Sports Corner,” he confirms the creation of his new clothing line Trukfit. The clothes are made for skateboarders, and they actually look really good.

Take a look at some of the clothes from Trukfit right here.

WEEZY’s SPORTS CORNER 1/08/12 1 OF 8 INTRO from DERICK G on Vimeo.