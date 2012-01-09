Vote For Your Favorite DJ On Master Of The Mix

Saturday’s episode of Master of the Mix saw the three finalist face their last challenge. DJ M-Squared, DJ P, and DJ Yonny were challeneged to rock a West Coast party with a half hour set that showed off all of their DJing skills. I can’t front, they all did great. However, like I said in my last post about Master of the Mix, DJ Yonny has my vote and he should get yours too.

When’s the last time you went to a party and the DJ spun Skeelo’s “I Wish” and mixed into Justin Timberlake’s “Like I Love You” and capped it off with “Nasty Girl” by Vanity 6? Only at a DJ Yonny party. Do yourself a favor and hit up the Master of the Mix Facebook page and cast your vote. Voting closes tonight at 12:30 AM EST. New York City, show your love an support for the hometown DJ! Be sure to check out the finale when it airs on BET January 14th at midnight.

