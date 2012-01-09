With all of the discussion over the meaning of Jay-Z and Beyonce’s choice of baby name, our folks at Hot1097 in Philly wanted to remind you that they could have done MUCH worse. Check out their list of horrible celebrity baby names.

Is San Francisco A Good Place To Raise Kids?

Mariah Carey & Nick Canon : Monroe (daughter) & Moroccan (son)

There is nothing that wrong with these names by themselves, but when they add up to Eminem (M&M), the man you both hate, it’s not a good look.

RELATED POSTS:

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby

Rappers’ Kids [PHOTOS]

Lauryn Hill Brings Her Kids Onstage, Reunites With Pras [PHOTOS & VIDEO]