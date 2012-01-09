Monica And Brandy Reuniting For New Song

It’s been nearly 14 years since “The Boy is Mine,” Brandy and Monica’s R&B teen catfight cut ruled airwaves. But the two apparently are back at it again.

Over the weekend Monica, who’s readying her next album New Life, tweeted out some pictures of herself and buddy Brandy in the studio together along with producer Rico Love (Beyoncé, Usher, Mary J. Blige). “We have Both Been Blessed Beyond Measure,” Monica writes in the tweet. “14 years later. Love @4everBrandy.”

Love seems ecstatic of the collab as well. “My dreams come true on a daily basis,” he tweeted during that same period—attaching a shot of him with the ladies. “God is the greatest!! @MonicaBrown, @4everBrandy.”

New Life is slated for release this spring. Excited to hear what they’ve cooked up? Let us know.

