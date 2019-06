Kimbella may have had sex with Fabolous and announced it to the whole world but boyfriend Juelz Santana is no angel! Porn-star, Lethal Lipps has admitted to having sex with Juelz while Kimbella was pregnant with his child. Lethal says she didn’t know of Kimbella at the time.

Lethal Lipps specializes in...um…oral sex!

