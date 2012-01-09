?uestlove Airs Out Tina Fey And Prince

Ahmir “?uestlove” Thompson found himself in the hot seat on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live. When Andy Cohen asked Questlove if he had ever not been credited for his contribution to an album, he said Prince hadn’t credited him on Prince’s One Night Only album. Apparently, Thompson sat in on drums for a song and didn’t receive any recognition. ?uestlove isn’t tripping though. He later said, “There’s no need to get lawyers involved.”

On the other hand, he wasn’t so nice to Tina Fey. Questo commented that Tina Fey and The Roots haven’t bonded like most Philadelphians do when they meet each other. Check out the clip below. Was Questo right to bring that up on national television or should he have handled that in person?

