Kelly Rowland To Be Honored By Essence Magazine

R&B songstress Kelly Rowland, 30, will be honored by Essence Magazine this February during Grammy weekend at their third annual Essence Black Women in Music event.

Rowland, alongside Beyoncé Knowles, launched iconic, multi-platinum girl group Destiny’s Child. Since the DC breakup in 2005 Rowland’s scored a few hit singles as a solo artist and was a host on the eighth season of British talent show The X Factor.

Kelly’s up for a Grammy this year, nominated for in the Best Rap/Sung Collaboration category for her slow jam “Motivation” featuring Lil Wayne.

In a statement, Essence editor-in-chief Constance C.R. White says Rowland’s “talent, drive and remarkable creative force show what it truly means to be a young powerhouse in an ever-changing industry.”

