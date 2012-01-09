Jay-Z ft. B.I.C. – “Glory”

The moment has finally come! Jay-Z and Beyonce’s bundle of joy has finally arrived. Knowing how intensely private the megastar couple is, don’t expect to see any photos of the Blue Ivy Carter in any glossy magazines any time soon. Jay was so inspired by his newborn, he featured her coos on his new track dedicated to her.

Planned Parenthood: Five Jay-Z Songs About Becoming A Dad …

“Glory” is a celebration of life. It takes a look at how the birth of baby Blue impacted the rapper and all of the struggles the couple had to go through to have baby Blue.

Needless to say, it’s a touching record. Will Jay and Beyonce’s music go in this direction now that they have a daughter? Let us know in the comments.

Jay-Z x B.I.C. “Glory” by DJ Square Biz

