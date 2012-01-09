Snoop Dogg Arrested!

Snoop Dogg was arrested in Texas over the weekend, thanks to a drug-sniffing dog unleashed on his tour bus. Instead of murder, weed possession is the case that they gave him.

According to reports, several joints were found in a prescription bottle. If convicted, Snoop could serve 180 days in jail. Find out how this arrest is connected to Willie Nelson at TMZ.

