Snoop Dogg Arrested!

Snoop Dogg was arrested in Texas over the weekend, thanks to a drug-sniffing dog unleashed on his tour bus. Instead of murder, weed possession is the case that they gave him.

According to reports, several joints were found in a prescription bottle. If convicted, Snoop could serve 180 days in jail. Find out how this arrest is connected to Willie Nelson at TMZ.

