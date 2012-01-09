Naomie Harris Is The New Bond Girl!

There have been talks about it for months and it has finally been confirmed. There will be a black Bond girl in the next film!

Naomie Harris signed on to play an M16 agent named Eve in the 23rd installment of the James Bond franchise, Skywalk. Harris told People Magazine she has been training for the physically grueling part by doing yoga three times a week, firing machine guns, and stunt driving. After Grace Jones, Thandie Newton, and Halle Berry, Naomie Harris has big shoes to fill. Judging from her roles in 28 Days Later and Pirates of the Caribbean, we sure she can handle it.

Spotted at Black Thespian.

