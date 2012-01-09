JB Smoove To Host “Russell Simmons Presents The Ruckus”

Entertainment mogul Russell Simmons and comedian JB Smoove are teaming up to tickle your funny bone. “Russell Simmons Presents The Ruckus” will kick off on Comedy Central January 26th 10 P.M. EST with two back to back episodes.

Each episode will feature Smoove performing new material along with a mix of rising new stars and established comedians including: Will Sylvince, Capone, Tony Rock and Rob Stapleton.

Smoove previously hosted “Russell Simmons Presents Stand Up at The El-Ray” and his first 1 hour stand comedy special ” JB Smoove: That’s How I Dooz It” will air January 21st 10 P.M. EST.

Check out this clip of JB Smoove’s stand up: