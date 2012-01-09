Birdman Signs White Artist Chris Richardson To Cash Money

Cash Money/ Young Money is looking more integrated these days! American Idol alum, Chris Richardson is the latest white addition to the label since Tina Marie. “I think he’s a special talent. He’s definitely a sensational artist on our brand, YMCMB,” said Birdman in the nine minute video. He joins Busta Rhymes and Mystikal who were also recently signed!

Check out the Birdman discussing the latest signee: