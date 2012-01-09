“Another Round… “Body 2 Body:” Chris Brown’s 10 Best Features

“Run It” is a world of difference from “Wet The Bed.” That’s the great thing about Chris Brown–he is ever evolving as an artist. You can bet that anytime he lays his vocals down on your track, it will be a hit! He has become the “panty dropper” of the young people, respected by both men and women!
Aside from the career dramatics that sporadically hinder the media from taking him seriously, Brown delivers delectable music for all the masses.
Brown has saved a couple of rappers with his salacious lyrics and sexy voice, check some of them out below:
Another Round
Fat Joe Ft. Chris Brown
Make A Movie
Twista Ft. Chris Brown
Body 2 Body
Ace Hood Ft. Chris Brown
My Last
Big Sean Ft. Chris Brown
Drop It Low
Ester Dean Ft. Chris Brown
Get Back Up
T.I. Ft. Chris Brown
Cinderella
Rihanna Ft. Chris Brown
Get Like Me
David Banner Ft. Chris Brown
Shorty Like Mine
Bow Wow Ft. Chris Brown
Back To the Crib
Juelz Santana Ft. Chris Brown
One Night Stand
Keri Hilson Ft. Chris brown
