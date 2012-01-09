Jim Jones Explains His Proposal On Next Love And Hip-Hop

Last week’s episode of Love & Hip-Hop saw Jim Jones surprise Chrissy with a marriage proposal. On tonight’s episode Jim Jones explains why he finally got down on bended knee propsed. Besides the happy moment, the battle between Chrissy and Yandy comes to a head. Basically, tonight’s episode is sure to bring the usual drama and more. Peep the sneak peek below and be sure to follow The Urban Daily on Twitter (@TheUrbanDaily) for our commentary.

Are you Team Chrissy or Team Yandy?

