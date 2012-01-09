Beyonce & Jay-Z Open Up About Baby Blue Ivy Carter

Beyonce and Jay-Z, the parents of the most famous baby in the world, have decided to speak to their fans about their daughter Blue Ivy Carter. Here’s the official statement Bonnie and Clyde have issued to the public:

Hello Hello Baby Blue!

We are happy to announce the arrival of our beautiful daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, born on Saturday, January 7, 2012.

Her birth was emotional and extremely peaceful, we are in heaven.

She was delivered naturally at a healthy 7 lbs and it was the best experience of both of our lives.

We are thankful to everyone for all your prayers, well wishes, love and support.

– Beyoncé & Jay-Z

Congratulations to the Carters!

RELATED POSTS:

Jay-Z Feat. B.I.C. (Blue Ivy Carter) “Glory” [NEW MUSIC]

What Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Daughter Blue Ivy Carter Looks Like

Gwyneth Paltrow Confirms The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby

Celebrities React To The Birth Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Child

The Meaning Behind The Name Of Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Baby [ORIGINAL]

Jay-Z And Beyonce Have Baby Girl

Gwyneth Paltrow Knows Black Women’s Hair, Gets The Kitchen! [VIDEO]

Will Beyonce And Jay-Z Sell Pics Of Their Baby?

The Craziest Beyonce & Jay-Z Baby Rumors Ever

5 Dumbest Beyonce Rumors [ORIGINAL]