Brandy Sets Record Straight on Beef With Kim Kardashian

Actress/singer Brandy stopped by Wendy Williams today to chat up her roles in Season 5 of “The Game” and the upcoming Tyler Perry flick The Marriage Counselor. On “The Game” Brandy will play Chardonnay, a hustle-minded bartender who sets her sights on Jason (Coby Bell):

“She is a strong Black woman. She knows exactly what she wants. She’s feisty, sassy, and she has this dream, and that’s why she’s bartending and has her hustles on the side, just to get to that particular dream that will be revealed on the season.”

Brandy also tackled the rumors surrounding her and her Marriage Counselor co-star Kim Kardashian. Brandy made it clear that she and Kimmy K. are actually BFF’s in real life, and even offered some words of comfort on Kim’s impending divorce:

“Kim I love you and I’m here whenever you need me. Keep your chin up”

